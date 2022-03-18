FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — While the Cowboys continue to focus on signing their own players, the club makes moves in free agency adding depth to key positions.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Texas native James Washington is signing a one-year deal with the club according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Washington returns home after spending four years in Pittsburgh, accumulating over 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The move comes after former wide receiver Cedrick Wilson signed a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins and the club traded Amari Cooper to the Browns.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant predicted in a tweet that Washington would sign with the team before the start of the new league year.

It is unclear at this time in writing the worth of Washington’s deal.

He joins a wide receiver group that consists of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury. The Cowboys have also resigned Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko is still on his rookie deal.

The Cowboys have also agreed to a deal with linebacker Dante Fowler, reuniting him with Dann Quinn when they both with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

The deal is reported to be worth $5 million for the 2022 season, according to Cowboys Staff Writer Nick Eatman.

FILE – Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Fowler returned to practice on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, opening the possibility he might come off injured reserve and play Sunday at Dallas.(AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

The number three pick in the 2015 draft, has had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and as mentioned, the Falcons.

His best year came in 2019 posting 11.5 sacks with the Rams and has a career total of 35.

Fowler adds depth to the defensive end position after the Cowboys fumbled the Randy Gregory deal in the 11th hour.