Cowboys pick Trysten Hill in round 2 of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Trysten Hill in round 2 – the 58th overall pick. Hill is a 6’2” 308-pound defensive tackle from the University of Central Florida.

In his time with UCF, he had 40 solo tackles and 31 assists. He had 6 sacks and 6 QB hurries. He made all-conference second team in his sophomore year. 2018 was his junior year.

According to the Associated Press, Hill said his connection with Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli was strong during the process leading to the draft, including a meeting the night before his workout at the combine in February.

“He wants the best out of me and I want to give him everything I got,” Hill said of Marinelli. “Him taking hold of me in this whole process and me being able to call him and chat with him and just hear his voice was huge in this whole ordeal.”

