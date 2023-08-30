FRISCO, TEXAS— Every year after preseason wraps up, all 32 NFL teams have to make the dreaded cut down of their roster to 53 players.

Players who are put on waivers (waived) can be claimed by noon ET Wednesday, and after that, each team is able to set its 16-player practice squad. The Cowboys will probably fill the practice squad with many players they cut on Tuesday.

“It took a lot of maneuvering, but the Dallas Cowboys got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday by 3:00,” Mickey Spagnola said.

“The Cowboys retain the rights to all eight of their draft choices, and that includes placing DeMarvion Overshown on injured reserve. And it also means that fan favorite Deuce Vaughn did make this 53-man roster,” Spagnola said. The Cowboys also retained three undrafted rookie free agents, including kicker Brandon Aubrey, fullback Hunter Luepke, who made the roster on his performance Saturday night in that final preseason game, and offensive guard T.J. Bass.

Thursday, the Cowboys will place Nahshon Wright and Matt Waletzgo on injured reserve and that will allow them to recall two of the players they released on Tuesday. This includes offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and deep snapper Trent Sieg. The Cowboys also made one trade, sending former second-round draft choice Kelvin Joseph to Miami for another cornerback.