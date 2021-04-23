Newsfeed Now: Daunte Wright laid to rest; Lawmakers propose massive student loan cancellation and free college plan

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old father of one who was shot by a white police officer on April 11 in the small city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has been laid to rest.

With college costs spiraling, millions of students struggling to pay for higher education, the financial burden for many is lingering well beyond their degree. Lawmakers propose a massive student loan cancellation and free college plan.

The owners of a restaurant in Illinois say they haven’t been able to serve chicken wings like usual due to a chicken wing shortage from their suppliers.

A Louisiana family is calling one neighbor their ‘guardian angel’ after a fire broke out in their mother’s home.

SpaceX launched four astronauts toward orbit today in a SpaceX falcon nine rocket from the Kennedy space in Florida–according to the associated press– the astronauts from the u-s japan and France should reach the international space station early Saturday morning, they’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab.

