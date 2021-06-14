Newsfeed Now: 1 suspect in Austin mass shooting in custody, another at large; Principal goes viral for serenading graduating seniors

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – President Biden will participate in his first NATO summit today in Belgium after meeting with G7 allies in England.

West Virginia health workers discussing how they are trying to use the vaccines as quickly as possible before their expiration date.

Austin police confirm one suspect is in custody and another is still at large in connection with a mass shooting downtown that killed one and left at least 14 people hurt early Saturday morning.

In party cities up and down the coast of Florida like Delray beach, fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Miami, women are picking up men to drug and rob them.

A Tennessee woman says she’s being forced out of her townhome by an arsonist who keeps setting her cars on fire and says the same thing happened to the woman who used to live there.

Video of an American Airlines flight attendant calling out passengers for their behavior has gone viral.

A North Carolina went viral for he belted out to the graduating Class of 2021, “I Will Always Love You.”

