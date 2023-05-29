(Stacker) – Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for president again in 2024. Despite potential complications presented by his indictment over falsifying business records in March and a jury finding him liable for defamation and sexual abuse in civil court in May, Trump has not announced any changes to his re-election bid; in fact, the Trump campaign announced an influx of donations after his grand jury indictment, signaling continued support from his base.

Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, to compile a list of the ZIP codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

The total number of donations from Texas was $1,194,051 from 20,288 individual donations.

Each ZIP code is ranked by its total donation amount per 1,000 people to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Donald J. Trump For President 2024, Inc PAC.

Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each ZIP code represent the most sizable community within that respective ZIP code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference.

ZIP codes with populations under 1,000 or with population data not available were excluded from the analysis as were ZIP codes with fewer than 10 individual donations.

#25. 76802 (Early, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $307.73 ($1,762 total)

– Number of individual donations: 38

– Population: 5,727

– Median household income: $60,125

#24. 77554 (Galveston, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $319.37 ($2,875 total)

– Number of individual donations: 40

– Population: 9,001

– Median household income: $81,058

#23. 78257 (San Antonio, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $324.08 ($2,982 total)

– Number of individual donations: 19

– Population: 9,201

– Median household income: $66,094

#22. 75763 (Frankston, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $337.18 ($2,194 total)

– Number of individual donations: 56

– Population: 6,507

– Median household income: $59,091

#21. 78256 (San Antonio, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $339.93 ($3,928 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 11,554

– Median household income: $84,040

#20. 75859 (Streetman, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $340.58 ($724 total)

– Number of individual donations: 11

– Population: 2,125

– Median household income: $54,722

#19. 78945 (La Grange, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $342.91 ($3,625 total)

– Number of individual donations: 14

– Population: 10,570

– Median household income: $60,966

#18. 78934 (Columbus, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $370.51 ($2,455 total)

– Number of individual donations: 35

– Population: 6,626

– Median household income: $61,573

#17. 79851 (Sierra Blanca, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $375.10 ($590 total)

– Number of individual donations: 21

– Population: 1,573

– Median household income: –

#16. 75225 (Dallas, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $385.40 ($8,364 total)

– Number of individual donations: 69

– Population: 21,703

– Median household income: $169,547

#15. 75656 (Hughes Springs, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $400.74 ($1,911 total)

– Number of individual donations: 81

– Population: 4,768

– Median household income: $43,583

#14. 79121 (Amarillo, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $401.64 ($2,164 total)

– Number of individual donations: 96

– Population: 5,388

– Median household income: $69,750

#13. 76538 (Jonesboro, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $408.11 ($457 total)

– Number of individual donations: 15

– Population: 1,119

– Median household income: $60,375

#12. 75651 (Harleton, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $442.17 ($929 total)

– Number of individual donations: 44

– Population: 2,101

– Median household income: $60,295

#11. 76671 (Morgan, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $617.80 ($1,010 total)

– Number of individual donations: 36

– Population: 1,635

– Median household income: $61,402

#10. 75410 (Alba, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $623.63 ($2,788 total)

– Number of individual donations: 78

– Population: 4,470

– Median household income: $65,281

#9. 75931 (Brookeland, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $661.86 ($1,205 total)

– Number of individual donations: 12

– Population: 1,821

– Median household income: $48,602

#8. 79366 (Ransom Canyon, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $671.67 ($744 total)

– Number of individual donations: 16

– Population: 1,107

– Median household income: $119,009

#7. 76245 (Gordonville, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $673.54 ($1,166 total)

– Number of individual donations: 17

– Population: 1,731

– Median household income: $32,404

#6. 79064 (Olton, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $685.31 ($1,674 total)

– Number of individual donations: 14

– Population: 2,442

– Median household income: $57,583

#5. 78231 (San Antonio, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $687.93 ($6,954 total)

– Number of individual donations: 75

– Population: 10,109

– Median household income: $103,504

#4. 78401 (Corpus Christi, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $724.38 ($3,376 total)

– Number of individual donations: 29

– Population: 4,660

– Median household income: $30,625

#3. 78597 (South Padre Island, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $762.07 ($1,629 total)

– Number of individual donations: 30

– Population: 2,138

– Median household income: $60,688

#2. 79543 (Roby, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $944.02 ($1,223 total)

– Number of individual donations: 15

– Population: 1,295

– Median household income: $62,500

#1. 78954 (Round Top, Texas)

– Money donated per 1k people: $1,690.56 ($2,105 total)

– Number of individual donations: 20

– Population: 1,245

– Median household income: $89,457