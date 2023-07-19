A photo of kids gathering around to celebrate, courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Registration for the City of San Angelo’s 2023 youth flag football season will remain open until Aug. 6.

A promotional video for the City’s sports programs, courtesy of the City of San Angelo

Registration, which first opened on July 1, costs $60 per child and is available for ages 3-13. The following seasons are open:

Pee Wee, ages 3-4

5U, ages 4-5

7U, ages 6-7

9U, ages 8-9

11U, ages 10-11

13U, ages 12-13

League play begins on Sept. 16 and will last until Oct. 1, after which playoffs will start on Oct. 28. Packets for teams must be picked up at the San Angelo Recreation Department, located at 702 S. Chadbourne St.

Online registration is currently open. For more information, visit the City’s Youth Athletics webpage or call the recreation office at (325)657-4450.