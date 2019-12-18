Your State’s Favorite Christmas Jingle

By Laura Schmitz (Dec. 12th)

(VerizonSpecials) – You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the most popular Christmas carol of all?



Montana’s top pick is “Winter Wonderland,” which is fitting since the state itself is a real-life winter dreamland. California kicks back to “Feliz Navidad” the most, while West Virginia, home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, routinely rocks out to Elvis’s “Blue Christmas.”



Between Justin Bieber’s seasonal album, “Under the Mistletoe” or Mariah Carey’s rendition of “All I Want for Christmas is You,” there’s a number of modern-day Christmas jams that can get anybody to rock around the Christmas tree.



But year after year, people go back to the classics. Despite modern-day riffs of Christmastime carols, the most popular Christmas songs are the originals—such as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and the 1953 version of “Santa Baby.”



Which Christmas classic carol does your state love the most? Read on to see the jingle your home state’s streaming on repeat.

How We Got Our Rankings

We looked at the twenty-three Christmas songs people are streaming the most on iHeartRadio and Spotify. From there, we analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state.

Festive Facts

With sixteen states backing "Jingle Bells" as their favorite Christmas carol, the classic won by a landslide. The tune has been around since 1857, but it was originally composed for a Thanksgiving church service.

Brenda Lee, the voice behind "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," recorded the jingle when she was only 13 years old.

New Mexico, Texas, California, and Arizona have the highest Latino and Hispanic population. Coincidentally, they all crown "Feliz Navidad," the upbeat Spanish hit, as their top pick.

the upbeat Spanish hit, as their top pick. Some of the most famous Christmas songs were actually written by Johnny Marks, a Jewish songwriter that specialized in Christmas melodies. His greatest hits include “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.”

Craving chestnuts roasting on an open fire? If you’re in America, you’re in luck. The US is one of the few nations that can grow chestnuts.

The reason the original versions of Christmas songs are played more often than their pop counterparts is because people prefer to stick to what they know. Christmas classics have a nostalgia factor modern-day spins just can’t beat.

State Each State’s Favorite Christmas Song Alabama Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Alaska Happy Xmas (War is Over) Arizona Feliz Navidad Arkansas Jingle Bells California Feliz Navidad Colorado Jingle Bells Connecticut All I Want for Christmas is You Delaware Sleigh Ride Florida Feliz Navidad Georgia Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Hawaii Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Idaho The Christmas Song Illinois Santa Baby Indiana Jingle Bells Iowa Holly Jolly Christmas Kansas Jingle Bells Kentucky Jingle Bells Louisiana Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town Maine White Christmas Maryland Feliz Navidad Massachusetts Jingle Bells Michigan Silver Bells Minnesota Jingle Bells Mississippi Mary, Did You Know? Missouri Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Montana Winter Wonderland Nebraska Jingle Bells Nevada Jingle Bell Rock New Hampshire Frosty the Snowman New Jersey It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year New Mexico Feliz Navidad New York It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year North Carolina Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! North Dakota Jingle Bells Ohio Jingle Bells Oklahoma Jingle Bells Oregon Last Christmas Pennsylvania Jingle Bells Rhode Island All I Want for Christmas is You South Carolina Jingle Bells South Dakota Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Tennessee Jingle Bells Texas Feliz Navidad Utah It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Vermont Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Virginia Sleigh Ride Washington Last Christmas West Virginia Blue Christmas Wisconsin Jingle Bells Wyoming Jingle Bells

