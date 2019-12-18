Breaking News
Holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind.

Your State’s Favorite Christmas Jingle

News
Posted: / Updated:

By Laura Schmitz (Dec. 12th)

(VerizonSpecials) – You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the most popular Christmas carol of all? 

Montana’s top pick is “Winter Wonderland,” which is fitting since the state itself is a real-life winter dreamland. California kicks back to “Feliz Navidad” the most, while West Virginia, home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, routinely rocks out to Elvis’s “Blue Christmas.”

Between Justin Bieber’s seasonal album, “Under the Mistletoe” or Mariah Carey’s rendition of “All I Want for Christmas is You,” there’s a number of modern-day Christmas jams that can get anybody to rock around the Christmas tree.

But year after year, people go back to the classics. Despite modern-day riffs of Christmastime carols, the most popular Christmas songs are the originals—such as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and the 1953 version of “Santa Baby.”

Which Christmas classic carol does your state love the most? Read on to see the jingle your home state’s streaming on repeat.

How We Got Our Rankings

We looked at the twenty-three Christmas songs people are streaming the most on iHeartRadio and Spotify. From there, we analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state.

Courtesy: Verizon Specials, an Authorized Verizon Dealer

Festive Facts

  • With sixteen states backing “Jingle Bells” as their favorite Christmas carol, the classic won by a landslide. The tune has been around since 1857, but it was originally composed for a Thanksgiving church service.
  • Brenda Lee, the voice behind “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” recorded the jingle when she was only 13 years old.
  • New Mexico, Texas, California, and Arizona have the highest Latino and Hispanic population. Coincidentally, they all crown “Feliz Navidad,” the upbeat Spanish hit, as their top pick. 
  • Some of the most famous Christmas songs were actually written by Johnny Marks, a Jewish songwriter that specialized in Christmas melodies. His greatest hits include “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.”
  • Craving chestnuts roasting on an open fire? If you’re in America, you’re in luck. The US is one of the few nations that can grow chestnuts.
  • The reason the original versions of Christmas songs are played more often than their pop counterparts is because people prefer to stick to what they know. Christmas classics have a nostalgia factor modern-day spins just can’t beat.
StateEach State’s Favorite Christmas Song
AlabamaLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
AlaskaHappy Xmas (War is Over)
ArizonaFeliz Navidad
ArkansasJingle Bells
CaliforniaFeliz Navidad
ColoradoJingle Bells
ConnecticutAll I Want for Christmas is You
DelawareSleigh Ride
FloridaFeliz Navidad
GeorgiaLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
HawaiiHave Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
IdahoThe Christmas Song
IllinoisSanta Baby
IndianaJingle Bells
IowaHolly Jolly Christmas
KansasJingle Bells
KentuckyJingle Bells
LouisianaSanta Claus Is Comin’ To Town
MaineWhite Christmas
MarylandFeliz Navidad
MassachusettsJingle Bells
MichiganSilver Bells
MinnesotaJingle Bells
MississippiMary, Did You Know?
MissouriLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
MontanaWinter Wonderland
NebraskaJingle Bells
NevadaJingle Bell Rock
New HampshireFrosty the Snowman
New JerseyIt’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
New MexicoFeliz Navidad
New YorkIt’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
North CarolinaLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
North DakotaJingle Bells
OhioJingle Bells
OklahomaJingle Bells
OregonLast Christmas
PennsylvaniaJingle Bells
Rhode IslandAll I Want for Christmas is You
South CarolinaJingle Bells
South DakotaRockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
TennesseeJingle Bells
TexasFeliz Navidad
UtahIt’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
VermontRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
VirginiaSleigh Ride
WashingtonLast Christmas
West VirginiaBlue Christmas
WisconsinJingle Bells
WyomingJingle Bells

For the full report: visit https://www.verizonspecials.com/resources/favorite-christmas-songs-by-state/

About VerizonSpecials.com: VerizonSpecials.com is an online authorized retailer of Verizon. Verizonspecials.com blog is for informational purposes only, is not affiliated with and does not represent the views of Verizon.

Courtesy: VerizonSpecials.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.