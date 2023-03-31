SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Rodeo is finally here, for those planning on attending, it is important to know where to park and alternative ways to arrive.

Parking at the San Angelo Rodeo is free as long as it is outside of the fairground gates. For example, parking in the Coliseum Parking lot is free, as well as along Grape Creek Road.

Parking can be found along Lake View Heroes Drive through Gate 5 and Gate 6, along Grape Creek Road through Gate 3 and parking directly in front of the Foster Communications Coliseum off 43rd Street.

If you would like to park within the gates of the fairgrounds, you will be required to purchase a parking pass.

Concho Valley Transit also offers a route to Foster Communications Coliseum on Route 3. The bus runs from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. to the Coliseum.

For more information on route fares and the bus schedule, go here.

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Fairgrounds Map

Route 3 Concho Valley Transit