‘You can live in the Cactus Hotel?’ Take a virtual tour of a vacant apartment

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cactus Hotel Manager, Nancy Gant, says she gets asked all the time when an apartment will be up for rent in the hotel.

“It’s very rare that we have an opening,” Gant said.

The Cactus Hotel was built in the 1920s and though it’s had to be repaired through the years, the apartments on the 4th and 5th floors still feature the original bathroom tiles and layout from 1929.

“You either get black, blue, or pink tiles and flooring,” Gant said.

Gant says the folks who live in the Cactus range from lawyers to medical professionals to musicians. She also said one resident has lived there for around 15 years and has no plans on leaving.

The 4th floor apartments are classified as “efficiency” apartments. Meaning, these residents share a common area with a full kitchen and several washers and dryers.

The 5th floor apartments are more spacious and have full kitchens and washer and dryer hookups.

For more information, call 325-655-5000.