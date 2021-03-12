YMCA of San Angelo launches 2021 Annual Campaign to support community needs

SAN ANGELO, Texas (March 12, 2021) – The YMCA of San Angelo is launched its annual fundraising campaign on Thursday, March 11 to help ensure that everyone in Tom Green County has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Every day, the YMCA works to support the people and neighborhoods that need it most by addressing community issues, such as school readiness, income gaps, chronic diseases associated with lack of exercise and basic social interaction.

“Throughout San Angelo countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Angel Flores, CEO, of the San Angelo YMCA. “In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors—all to create a better us.”

This year, the Y hopes to raise $100,000.00, which will support the Y’s Scholarship Fund.

Last year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible to operate an Emergency Childcare Camp for Essential Workers during the nationwide shut-down. Over 300 kids had a safe place to interact with other children, giving them a sense of normalcy, while their families worked to protect our citizens from the emerging virus that would eventually strike the nation with force.

The campaign kicked-off with a celebration of Y members, staff and volunteers all joined together for a shared passion, to strengthen the community.

For more information about the Y’s cause and to donate, please contact AJ Moore, Fundraising Manager at 325.655.9106 or amoore@ymcasanangelo.org, or visit www.ymcasananangelo.org

Courtesy: The YMCA of San Angelo