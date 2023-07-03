PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia family is grieving the loss of their dog after they said he ran away, was brought to the county shelter, and accidentally euthanized.

Taylor Withrow told Nexstar’s WOWK that her 9-year-old lemon beagle mix, Eli, ran away. Withrow said she posted pictures of Eli on Facebook hoping that neighbors saw him.

A person in the neighborhood found Eli and brought him to the Putnam County Animal Shelter, Withrow said. The neighbor messaged her and told her Eli was at the shelter.

Taylor Withrow and Eli (Photo Courtesy: Taylor Withrow)

In a Zoom call with the Putnam County Commission Manager Jeremy Young, the county Chief Humane Officer John Davis, and county Attorney Larry Frye, Withrow said she found out Eli was accidentally euthanized.

The shelter told WOWK they were supposed to euthanize a pitbull and not Withrow’s lemon beagle mix. This happened after what the shelter called a “paperwork mix-up,” but Withrow still has more questions than answers.

“How could this have happened? How did you mix up the paperwork? Did you not read that? Why was he being euthanized?” Withrow said. “I’m just getting no answers other than he was a pit bull and the paperwork got mixed up. It’s a terrible experience. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Withrow also said that the shelter needs to “do better.” She said, “Look at what they’re doing; read the outside of the card; make sure it’s the right dog; be more careful; be more proactive with it if you need to; just be better. Those babies are in there for a reason: to go to homes and go to families.”

The Putnam County Commission is investigating the incident, saying in a statement, “The Commission finds this situation unacceptable and has ordered an internal investigation into the incident. Appropriate action will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation to ensure something this devastating never happens again.”

WOWK spoke to Young, who said personnel changes are not out of the question when the investigation is all said and done.

Withrow says she’s had Eli since he was eight months old, describing him as “always a good boy.”

“He was an old soul,” said Withrow. “He was an old soul. He was a cuddle bug. He loved to cuddle.”

The family has started a petition to make the Putnam County Animal Shelter a no-kill shelter.