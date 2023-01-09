SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield.

According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive of HEB and Chick-Fil-A. The caravan failed to yield to the right away, which resulted in the silver passenger car colliding into the passenger side of the silver caravan.

The driver of the silver caravan was issued a citation for failure to yield and no injuries have been reported.