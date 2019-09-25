‘World’s oldest barber’ dies at 108

Anthony Mancinelli was working as a barber in New Windsor up until July.

NEW WINDSOR, NY – A New York community said farewell to a beloved neighbor, who was the oldest working barber.

Anthony Mancinelli was 108 years old and had been cutting hair for almost as long.

Mancinelli started when he was just 12, a few years after coming to the US from Italy. Calvin Coolidge was in the White House, alcohol was prohibited, and the Great Depression had not happened yet.

He picked up his first set of barber shears in 1924, learning the business at a Newburgh barbershop after school each day. He opened Anthony’s Barbershop in the City of Newburgh in 1930, when he was just 19 years old, and owned it for 40 years. After that, he worked at other salons.

Mancinelli was still cutting hair as recently as last December.

When profiled by a local TV station in 2016, he was working five days a week, living alone, driving, and cutting his own hair.

He holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest working barber.