SAN ANGELO, Texas – Getting a high school diploma is a life hurdle that most jump but for one World War II veteran, his graduation day is just coming around.

“All of these years, 80 years, I waited for this, all of them got their diploma but I didn’t get mine,” said Donald Huisinga.

3 months before 98 year-old Donald Huisinga was set to graduate from his high school in Iowa, he was drafted into World War II, where he later became a prisoner of war in France for nearly 8 months, but when he went back to his high school he says they didn’t even recognize him.

He shares that one of his regrets was not graduating high school but today representatives from Auburn High honor him with a high school diploma.

“I always hoped that I would get a diploma and I am pleased to punch. I couldn’t be any more pleased if wanted to,” added Huisinga.

Medical social worker Tess Gooding, who found out Huisinga didn’t have a diploma, reached out to those in Iowa to make it happen.

“The school board said yes to not only ceremoniously giving him the diploma but now the whole state of iowa and the school board will recognize him as a graduate, which is just even cooler,” said Gooding.

The now current principal of Auburn high school, Kevin Litterer, says he is excited to bring this story back to his students in Iowa as encouragement that their diploma is important no matter how long it takes.

“We have students that you know just assume their going to get a high school diploma and i think donald reminds all of us that that diploma comes with hard work and effort and it means something 80 years after this fact he still wanted to get that,” said Kevin Litterer.

Huisinga just moved to the San Angelo area and was overjoyed not just for his diploma but to see his family from Iowa come down and celebrate him.