The Italian island of Stromboli is rocked by a volcanic eruption

(CNN) – One of the most active volcanoes on Earth has been undergoing a series of eruptions this week rocking the small Italian island of Stromboli, according to Italy’s Department of Civil Protection. Civil protection authorities said a hiker was killed during the eruptions on Wednesday.

Two primary explosive events occurred Wednesday around 4:46 p.m., local time, on the island located off the north coast of Sicily, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported. Those events were preceded by lava spills about two minutes prior.

The fires from the eruption were extinguished by firefighters, and a helicopter was dispatched to rescue hikers who signaled distress, according to fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco. The fire brigade confirmed that two hikers were injured. Italian news agency ANSA says that the eruption sent about 30 tourists jumping into the sea for safety.

“The analysis of the data of the seismic network made it possible to identify, in addition to the major explosions, about 20 minor explosive events,” according to the institute.

The initial explosion was the largest since 2007, Boris Benhcke, a volcanologist with the institute posted on Twitter.