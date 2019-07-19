Strong quake hits Greece, 4 injured

People speak on their phones as they stand outside the building they work in with the Greek Parliament in the background, after a strong earthquake hit near the Greek capital of Athens, Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The bell tower of Pantanassa church at the Monastiraki square is damaged following an earthquake in Athens, Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Man walks by a damaged car following an earthquake in Athens, Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A pigeon flies next the damaged bell tower of Pantanassa church at the Monastiraki square following an earthquake in Athens, Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Firefighters search for trapped people at a damaged structure following an earthquake at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Firefighters search for trapped people at a damaged structure following an earthquake at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Firefighters search for trapped people at a damaged structure following an earthquake at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A firefighters searches for trapped people at a damaged structure following an earthquake at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — California is not the only place shaking. A strong earthquake centered northwest of Athens shook Greece on Friday afternoon, causing damage to several buildings and residents scrambling out into the capital’s streets. Authorities said four people were hospitalized with injuries, none of them serious.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake that struck at 2:13 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude of 5.3.

Firefighters checked for people trapped in elevators amid power outages after the brief but jolting quake.

Gerasimos Papadopoulos, the senior seismologist at the Geodynamics Institute, said it was felt across southern Greece.

“It had a very shallow depth and that’s why it was felt so strongly,” he said, adding that the earthquake had been followed by a normal pattern of aftershocks.

In central Athens, the Acropolis Museum was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day as a precaution, but the city’s ancient monuments remained open.

Police patrols and helicopters inspected areas close to the earthquake’s epicenter near the town of Magoula. The patrols were scheduled to continue overnight as many local residents were expected to sleep outdoors waiting for aftershocks to subside.

Stelios Petsas, a government spokesman, said an abandoned building collapsed in western Athens and several other abandoned buildings elsewhere in the city had serious damage.

“I urge members of the public to remains calm. In Greece, we are well-acquainted with earthquakes,” he said.

After Friday’s quake, fire brigades reported receiving dozens of calls about people trapped in elevators. The shaking was caught on live cameras in the studios of state broadcaster ERT.

In 1999, the Greek capital experienced a magnitude 6.0 earthquake which caused extensive damage and killed more than 140 people.