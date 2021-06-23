BREAKING: Trump and Gov. Abbott to appear in border town hall June 30 in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to visit the South Texas border town of Edinburg next week and participate in a town hall meeting, Border Report has learned.

The June 30 town hall is hosted by Fox News, according to an invitation that was sent to various officials in the Rio Grande Valley and obtained by Border Report on Wednesday.

The invitation states that Fox host Sean Hannity will spearhead the town hall meeting that is to focus on security efforts on the Texas-Mexico border.

Law enforcement officials, such as local sheriffs were among those invited to the event, Border Report has been told by multiple sources.

One local official told Border Report has not been invited to the event but said that he has spoken with others who have.

Last week, Trump had put on social media that he was coming to visit the border but did not indicate where.

The announcement on Wednesday comes the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris said she would visit the West Texas border in El Paso on Friday. This will be her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office.

Trump also responded to Harris’s trip, saying he was glad she’s going, but added that if it weren’t for him going to the border, she wouldn’t have planned on going.

“After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies,” Trump wrote on GAB. “Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history. If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!”

Former President Trump’s statement on Gab.

Abbott has said Texas would build its own border wall and has asked border counties to declare states of disaster due to the immigration influx, which he is calling a “crisis” and blames on the Biden administration.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.