World Champion Match Ropers announced for San Angelo Cinch Roping Fiesta

San Angelo – The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association is excited to announce the 2019 Cinch Roping Fiesta Match Ropers: ten-time NFR qualifier and 2005 World Champion All-Around Cowboy Ryan Jarrett will be taking on 2015 and 2018 reigning World Champion tie-down roper Caleb Smidt in the Zesch and Pickett Insurance sponsored event.

Jarrett holds an All-Around title as a multi-event competitor from 2005 and Smidt has climbed the rankings to be one of the most consistent ropers competing today with multiple PRCA championship buckles.

On October 26th in the outdoor Fiesta arena, Jarrett and Smidt will each rope 12 calves to see who field the best time. It is a winner take all $20,000 match.

Tickets are $12 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday and available at the stock show and rodeo office located at 200 West 43rd, or by calling into 325-653-7785.