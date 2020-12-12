Word of Life Praise Team to hold drive-in holiday concert at the Farmer’s Market tonight

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 10, 2020, the Word of Life Praise Team, in coordination with Concho Christmas Celebration, sent out a media release informing the community of San Angelo about their upcoming holiday concert.

With COVID-19 causing many events to be cancelled for the 2020 holiday season, The Word of Life Praise Team has decided to step up to the challenge and bring the community of San Angelo a little holiday spirit that they can enjoy right from their own vehicle!

That’s right. On Saturday, December the 12th from 6:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M., you can enjoy a full hour of live music at the Farmer’s Market Pavillion! Park and enjoy the festive music selections with your family and friends in your own vehicle in order to practice proper social distancing.

