Wool Judging Team wins third straight San Antonio Contest

(L to R) Colbin Briley, Mayce Herrington, Hannah Vega, Joleen Frost, Hannah Berry, Rebecca Law, Tally Patton and Jill Murray

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Agriculture Department’s student Wool Judging Team took first place and ASU’s Joleen Frost of San Angelo won the individual championship at the 2021 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Collegiate Wool Judging Contest on Feb. 26 in San Antonio.

ASU sent two four-person teams to the contest to compete against 17 other teams from Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University and Tarleton State University.

The ASU team made up of Frost, Hannah Berry of Schertz, Rebecca Law of Lockhart and Tally Patton of Silverton scored 2,097 points to take first place. This marks the third straight year and the fourth time in the last five years that an ASU team has won the San Antonio contest.

The ASU team made up of Colbin Briley of Odonnell, Mayce Herrington of Colorado City, Jill Murray of Fort Worth and Hannah Vega of Artesia, N.M., finished in sixth place with 2,026 points.



In the overall individual standings, Frost scored 711 points to take first place over 39 other competitors, while Law finished seventh (694 points) and Patton finished eleventh (692 points).

In the team categories, ASU finished first and sixth in Placing, first and seventh in Placing and Reasons, second and third in Grading, and second and sixth in Reasons.

In the individual categories, Frost and Patton took first and second in Placing, Patton finished first and Frost second in Placing and Reasons, Patton finished first and Frost fifth in Reasons, and Law finished third and Frost fourth in Grading.

The ASU Wool Judging Team is coached by Dr. James “Will” Dickison, associate professor of agriculture, along with student coach Jaelynn Page of Sweetwater.

