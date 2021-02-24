Wonder Wednesday: Temperatures

Road junction at Death Valley in California. Photo courtesy of wikimediacommons.com.

Getting ready for the day, we have had to decide what to wear that will keep us as comfortable as possible, whether to stay warm, or to stay cool. Temperatures impact a lot of our decision making every day, and not just what we wear. We wouldn’t water the plants when it’s already raining outside, and we wouldn’t turn up the heat when it’s already ninety degrees and climbing. Temperatures continue to impact our daily decisions, and continue to move around the atmosphere with wind directions.

Meteorologists measure temperatures near the surface of the planet. Typical measurements are about four feet above the ground (1.2 meters). This determines what forecasters and TV meteorologists will tell us for an expected high, low, and hourly temperatures. But like many other aspects in weather, temperatures can change as rapidly as the wind change, since the winds move temperatures around. The stronger the wind speeds, the stronger the force of either warmer or cooler temperatures we can expect to enter our area.

However, temperatures are very fluid, and not only move on a horizontal plane, but in a vertical motion as well. For example, a hot air balloon moves in an upward motion, since warmer temperatures rise.

Our temperatures heat up because of the sun. When the sun is shining on a given day, it helps make temperatures warm up in the area. If the days are cloudy, not as much sunlight gets in, and we have the colder, cloudy days. But similarly, when it’s cloudy at night, our temperatures don’t have a place to escape, so the overnight temperatures are a bit warmer than usual. There are exceptions to this, like all weather patterns, but this is a general idea of how our temperatures move around the atmosphere.

Icebergs in Antarctica. Photo courtesy of flickr.com.

We do have extreme temperatures that filter around the globe. The hottest temperature record happened in Death Valley on July 10, 1913 with 134 degrees Fahrenheit (56.7 degrees Celsius). The coldest recorded temperature on Earth was in Antarctica on July 21, 1983, with a measurement of -128.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-89.2 degrees Celsius).

One last thing on temperatures. Many people may have heard about the coldest temperatures being ‘absolute zero’. This is a thing, but it has never happened in our realms of knowledge and information. Absolute zero uses another temperatures measuring system known as degrees Kelvin (named after a British scientist William Thomson, who went by the name Lord Kelvin). Absolute zero is 0 degrees Kelvin (which is -459.7 degrees Fahrenheit or -273.15 degrees Celsius). However, the coldest area is space known to humans is 3 degrees Kelvin, which is well outside of the realms of the Milky Way Galaxy.