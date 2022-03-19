Jennifer Ferguson has been with the San Angelo Fire Department for 18 years.

“This job isn’t for everybody, so to be part of the even smaller percentage of it being a female, it means a lot to me, I’m very proud of what I do,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said a few years back, she was doing volunteer work at an elementary school when a little girl came up to her and told her she couldn’t be a firefighter because she was a girl.

“I had to tell her yeah I can be a firefighter and so can you. It kind of drove into me that somehow there are still these children that are being told that they can’t do whatever they wanted,” Ferguson said. “I was proud to be there and show her that you can be a woman and do this too.”

She said while it is a male-dominated industry, everyone at the fire station has always treated her as an equal. She said she has never been told she couldn’t do something based on her gender.

“I think my male counterparts know that I was held to the same standard as they were and I completed everything just like they did, so I never had to prove myself, really,” Ferguson said.

She said the only struggle she faces is internal because she holds herself to a higher standard.

“They always boost me up, they tell me not to be so hard on myself,” Ferguson said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, less than 5% of career firefighters across the country are women. Jessica Massey with the Bexar County Volunteer Fire Department said she’s proud to be a part of that small percentage.

“I work with some really big guys and you know, I always end up turning into the little sister or the mom of the shift where I make sure that they’re fed or we have everything that we need,” Massey said.

Massey and her husband are expecting their first child. Instead of taking the traditional maternity photos, she decided to highlight her job to send a message of both beauty and strength. Massey said through her photos she wants to show women can accomplish their goals even after becoming a mother.

“I’m bringing a daughter into the world and I have two nieces that look up to me and I just want to show them that you are more than just your gender,” Massey said. “You are more than just like the “typical role” that people used to play 100 years ago.”

Two women in two different parts of Texas, but their message is the same for girls who wish to one day wear the boots and bunker gear themselves.

“You can do whatever you want to do. Just put your mind to it, just sky is the limit. You can do it,” Ferguson said.