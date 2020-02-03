Woman wanted by San Angelo Police, Crime Stoppers for alleged connection to homicide

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Crime Stoppers of San Angelo posted on their Facebook page Monday morning, February 3, that they were seeking information about a San Angelo woman.

They said in that post, “The San Angelo Police Criminal Investigation Dept. and Crime Stoppers of San Angelo are seeking your help in contacting Veronica Michelle Gonzalez in connection with a recent Homicide.”

If you have information about Gonzalez, you can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 325-658-4357 or download an app called P3 Tips to submit a tip on your phone.

Crime Stoppers says all tips are completely confidential.