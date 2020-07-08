Woman in custody after San Angelo Police Department locate her and stolen taxi

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the area of Lindell and Bertha for the report of a female suspect who stole a taxi from its driver.

Units converged on the area and quickly located the stolen taxi van near Juanita and Woodlawn. Officers conducted a Felony Traffic Stop and took the woman into custody without incident. She was identified as 30-year-old Dezarae Enriquez.

During the field investigation, officers located several pieces of identifying information that belonged to other people (State-issued identification cards and bank cards.) as well as license plates and a title that belonged to a recently recovered stolen vehicle. Police also located the taxi driver’s stolen cab fare and tips inside Enriquez’s waistband.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Enriquez was charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention, Class B Misdemeanor Theft of Property, and Theft of Service.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.