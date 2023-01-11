SAN ANGELO, Texas — One San Angelo man’s night just kept getting worse after being hit by a car and pinned to a fence late January 8, 2023.

10:38 p.m. officers were dispatched to 1425 W. Beauregard (Giz and Hums) in reference to a major motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Officers located a 42-year-old male victim with extensive injuries to his lower extremities.

Tom Green County Sheriffs, Blanca Cajas Mugshot

After further investigation, it was discovered that the suspect (Blanca Cajas, 40 years old) had struck the victim with a vehicle pinning him between a wooden fence and the front end of Cajas’ vehicle. She had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and SAFD Medics arrived on the scene to transport the victim to Shannon Medical Center for treatment.

While SAFD Medics attempted to render aid to the victim another male subject (Jose Lopez 40 years old) was taken into custody for “Interference with Public Duties.”

Officers were able to locate Cajas and the suspect vehicle at a residence in the 200blk of East 24th street where she was detained pending further investigation of the incident.

At the conclusion of the initial investigation, Cajas was taken into custody for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.” She was booked into the Tom Green County Jail with a $75,000 recommended bond.

Additional charges may be forthcoming for Cajas as this incident is investigated further.

