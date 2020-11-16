Witnesses, Police: wrong way driver causes head on collision on N 67

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to police, at around 2 p.m. on Novmeber 16, 2020, a wrong way driver caused a head on collision in the 3200 block of North 67.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Neon car was driving the wrong way around a curve on North 67 and struck a Chevy Silverado pick up, “front end to front end.” The driver of the Dodge Neon and the driver and passenger of the Chevy Silverado were all taken to Shannon Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Neon will be cited for driving the wrong way on a one way road.