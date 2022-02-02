SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the 2022 winter storm approaching the Concho Valley, many people are looking for a few tips on ways to protect your West Texas garden and other plants from the freezing temperatures.

For outside plants, there are many things to keep in mind when it comes to preparing them for the cold, icy weather ahead. According to Allison Watkins, the County Extension Agent at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services, cold-sensitive plants such as rosemary and pittosporum shrubs needs to be covered up with a tent-like structure. Ensure that the tent covers the plant to the ground and is not wrapped around the trunk. This allows the cover to trap warmth from the soil as temperatures rise at night. The covers also help to protect against freezing winds. It also is a good idea to provide a source of heat such as a floodlight, a heat lamp or even a string of Chrismas lights.

Outside garden beds should also be covered with 3 to 4 inches of mulch to protect the roots from the cold. This especially needs to be done if you have tender perennials such as lantanas, yellow bells and Pride of Barbados.

If you have any potted plants outside, make sure to bring them inside. The containers that the plants are potted within do not provide the insulation that the earth is able to provide inground plants. These plants should also be watered to help increase the amount of heat produced on the pot or container.

Watkins also explained the importance of winterizing your pipes and faucets when it comes to a winter freeze. Make sure to stop running any irrigation systems like sprinkler systems during the storm. Ice can begin to form on roads and sidewalks creating dangerous conditions. Also, be sure to unhook water hoses from their faucets and cover or wrap the faucets and exposed pipes to help from freezing.

For future storms, make sure to water your plants at least 24 hours in advance to help produce heat Drought-stressed plants are more prone to winter injury through freezes and other winter storms.