AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season often includes festive light displays and decorations, which can sometimes present fire risks.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) said U.S. fire departments respond to nearly 800 fires a year caused by holiday lights and decorations.

“These fires caused an annual average of 4 civilian fire deaths, 33 civilian fire injuries and $14 million in direct property damage,” NFPA said.

According to the association, nearly one in five Christmas tree fires began with lamps or bulbs, and 8% were started by candles.

“Candle fires peak in December and January with 11 percent of candle fires in each of these months,” NFPA said.

NFPA provided the following winter holiday safety tips: