Winston Groom, ‘Forrest Gump’ author, Point Clear native dies

DENVER (KDVR) – When you look out over the headstones at one of our national cemeteries, you likely see a field of heroes. But Don Milne sees thousands of stories, desperate to be told. And he wants to tell as many of them as possible. That's why he launched the Stories Behind the Stars project. He has spent the last three years researching and writing about the fallen heroes of World War II. His goal is to compile short histories of each of the more than 400,000 American service members killed in that war.

"I got into this just because I started this as a hobby, just because my kids are older and I have some free time, every day I would write about somebody who died during World War II. I wrote 1,200 of those stories between the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor and the 75th anniversary of the signing of the treaty with Japan onboard the battleship Missouri," Milne told KDVR.