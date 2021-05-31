Winning with the Weather How to

We are half way through Winning with the Weather. There is 3 more weeks left to enter and see if you can win. To enter all you have to do is go to conchovalleyhomepage.com Under the weather tab, select Winning with the Weather. From there all you have to do is enter your information and submit. Drawing are on Friday afternoon and the winner is announced during the 6 o’clock evening show.
San Angelo64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Precip
- 62%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee65°F Thunderstorm Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 88%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 71%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon65°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 86%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
