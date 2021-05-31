Winning with the Weather How to

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) -- A Buda, Texas family is sharing their heartbreaking story after almost losing their young son in a bathtub accident.

Life hasn't been quite the same for 18-month-old Ezera Saucedo since early this year. Just four months ago he was walking, talking and playing with his brothers. But now, he is bound to a wheelchair and IVs, and medications are commonplace.