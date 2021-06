HOUSTON- In Houston in 2020, the number of motor vehicle traffic crashes that involved distracted driving (including cell phone use or driver inattention) totaled 4,510. These crashes resulted in 3 deaths and 104 serious injuries.

What's more last year, Texas roadways saw nearly 1 in 5 crashes caused by a distracted driver in which 367 people died and 2,205 were seriously injured statewide.