SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Center for the Book has announced the winners of the 2021-2022 Letters About Literature Texas contest, a statewide event sponsored by the Texas Library and Archives Foundation.

This competition invited 4th through 12th-grade students to write letters to authors whether they were alive or dead, about how their words had an effect on them and how they changed the way they viewed the world.

Hundreds of Texas students chose their book, series, essay, poem, play, short story, or speech that touched their lives and preceded to write and submit their letters to the author. First place winners across three coemptions levels received a $100 cash prize and will be honored at the 2022 Texas Library Association Conference.

The winners:

Level 1 (Grades 4-6)

Alexandra Akins of Austin wrote to Wilson Rawls; book title: Where the Red Fern Grows Arhaan V Iyer of Addison wrote to Jordan Romero; book title: No Summit Out Of Sight Josie Selfridge of Addison wrote to Shel Silverstein; book title: The Giving Tree

Level 2 (Grades 7-8)

1. Kaden Rice of Dallas wrote to Robin Benway; book title: Far from the Tree

2. Elaine Carté-Engel of Dallas wrote to Pam Muñoz Ryan; book title: Echo

3. Emma Ton of Austin wrote to William Kamkwamba; book title: The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Level 3 (Grades 9-12)

1. Shamika Agrawal of Austin wrote to Anuradha D. Rajurkar; book title: American Betiya

2. Emily Hoang of Pasadena wrote to Rick Riordan; book series: Heroes of Olympus

3. Frida Gonzalez of Pasadena wrote to J.K. Rowling; book series: Harry Potter

“Congratulations to this year’s deserving winners and runners-up! Thank you to all the students who submitted their letters, as well as the librarians, teachers and parents who encouraged their reading interests and participation in this contest,” said Gloria Meraz, TSLAC Director and Librarian. “We are so honored to organize the Letters About Literature Texas contest each year to encourage students to read closely, think critically and express themselves through writing. We are especially excited to hold the awards ceremony again this year at the TLA Conference.”

All of the winning letters have been published on the TSLAC website (www.tsl.texas.gov/lettersaboutliterature), and all students are encouraged to share the link, as well as to reach out directly to the author and publisher.

This contest was made possible through the support of the Texas Library and Archives Foundation. To learn more about the foundation’s work, visit their website at www.txlaf.org.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic, and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit tsl.texas.gov.

