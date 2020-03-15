Wind Creek closing voluntarily for 24 hours after patron tests positive for coronavirus

AUSTIN (Nexstar) - As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises in Texas, so do concerns about the impact of the virus. People have questions about the risk to their health, but also about how the evolving situation could affect their jobs, their finances, their day-to-day lives.

In recent days, Texans have seen long lines and empty shelves at grocery stores, school closings, and scores of canceled events. Friday, with that backdrop, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide disaster in Texas.