The Texas A&M service reports that they are responding to a request to assist on a wildfire in northeastern Sutton county. As of 7:31 pm Thursday, the fire is reported to by 600 acres and 0% contained.

Satellite imagery shows the plume of smoke on the GOES 16 Satellite as reported by the National Weather Service – San Angelo.

Here's an image of the smoke plume from a fire near I-10 near the Sutton/Crockett County border. This view shows how large the plume is. It has grown to this size in just a few hours. #txwx #abiwx #sjtwx pic.twitter.com/btZM8viuVH — NWS San Angelo (@NWSSanAngelo) June 12, 2020

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.