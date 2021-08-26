Which school districts are enforcing, or not enforcing, the TGC Local Health Authority’s mask order?

Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather outside the Governor’s Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. James Vretis, the Tom Green County Local Health Authority, issued a property control order on Tuesday that ordered school facilities in Tom Green County with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to enact mask mandates for students and staff. That order became effective today, Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The community’s reactions, both positive and negative, were immediate and numerous. Hundreds of comments were left on Facebook posts by both the City of San Angelo and SAISD announcing the Health Authority’s order.

Regardless of how parents and residents feel, it is the schools of Tom Green County who will ultimately have to deal with how the property control order is enforced.

Which school districts are enforcing the Local Health Authority’s order?

SAISD

The San Angelo Independent School District issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon which stated the district’s commitment to “keeping the doors to our school buildings open every day for the 2021-2022 school year.” The statement continued with “We acknowledge each individual’s decision on supporting the public health mandate in the way that is best for them and their child.” Status: Unknown

TLCA

TLCA released a statement on Wednesday evening stating “We do not intend to interfere with either order but our ability to enforce a mask mandate is very limited and we desire for families to decide what is best for their children.” Status: Not Enforcing

Grape Creek ISD

Grape Creek ISD issued a statement on Wednesday evening which stated “We reached out to multiple legal experts, school district attorneys, local government leaders, as well as leaders and elected officers at the state level. At this time, Grape Creek ISD will continue to follow Executive Order No. 38 set forth by the Governor of Texas. The following page contains information inclusive of the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at this time.” Status: Not Enforcing

Water Valley ISD

“As of tomorrow, August 26, 2021, all current procedures and practices with respect to masks will remain in effect at Water Valley ISD. The District will continue to enforce the Board’s Resolution… which held that the interests of the District are best served ‘by allowing each individual and/or family to determine personal face covering usage and preferences.” Status: Not Enforcing

Wall ISD

In a statement sent to parents and guardians in Wall on Wednesday, Wall ISD said “While we want to comply with our requirement to inform you of this Order and do not intend to interfere with this Order, you should also be aware that our enforcement mechanisms with regard to requiring masks are limited…” Status: Not Enforcing

Christoval ISD

“Parents are the decision makers as to whether or not their children wear a face covering,” says a statement sent to parents and guardians by Christoval ISD, “We as a community respect the decisions made by these individuals.” “Christoval ISD’s legal counsel is reviewing this order to determine our rights and obligations under this order.” Status: Not Enforcing

Veribest ISD