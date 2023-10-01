(Stacker) — The magic of Hollywood is that oftentimes movies aren’t filmed anywhere near where they purport to be taking place. California may be home to Hollywood, but so many of your favorite films were set against backdrops far removed from the glitterati of the West Coast.

With huge studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO Pictures churning out film after film during the heyday of the silver screen, California made a name for itself as the cornerstone for all things movies. As the industry has continued to shift, however, that has begun to change.

From the need for more rural settings to a director’s desire to get everything as historically accurate as possible, not to mention the attractive tax incentives offered by states outside of California, crews are increasingly enticed to look elsewhere when filming. More and more, shoots take place in the most unexpected places in a quest to entertain, and sometimes, to make film history. Have you ever wondered where the Cullen house in the “Twilight” movies actually is? (The answer is Oregon.) How about the location of where the wasteland astronauts trekked in “Planet of the Apes” from 1968? (Answer: Arizona.)

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Texas using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb. Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.

The Alamo (1960)

– Director: John Wayne

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (17K reviews)

– Runtime: 162 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Drama, and History

– Cast: John Wayne, Richard Widmark, and Laurence Harvey

Any Given Sunday (1999)

– Director: Oliver Stone

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (124K reviews)

– Runtime: 162 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Sport

– Cast: Al Pacino, Dennis Quaid, and Cameron Diaz

Apollo 13 (1995)

– Director: Ron Howard

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (308K reviews)

– Runtime: 140 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Drama, and History

– Cast: Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon

Armageddon (1998)

– Director: Michael Bay

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (442K reviews)

– Runtime: 151 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, and Ben Affleck

Blood Simple (1984)

– Director: Joel Coen

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (102K reviews)

– Runtime: 99 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

– Cast: John Getz, Frances McDormand, and Dan Hedaya

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

– Director: Arthur Penn

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (118K reviews)

– Runtime: 111 minutes

– Genres: Action, Biography, and Crime

– Cast: Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Michael J. Pollard

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

– Director: Oliver Stone

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (113K reviews)

– Runtime: 145 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Drama, and War

– Cast: Tom Cruise, Bryan Larkin, and Raymond J. Barry

Boyhood (2014)

– Director: Richard Linklater

– IMDb user rating: 7.9 (363K reviews)

– Runtime: 165 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, and Ethan Hawke

Cast Away (2000)

– Director: Robert Zemeckis

– IMDb user rating: 7.8 (621K reviews)

– Runtime: 143 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, and Paul Sanchez

D.O.A. (1988)

– Director: Annabel Jankel

– IMDb user rating: 6.1 (11K reviews)

– Runtime: 96 minutes

– Genres: Mystery and Thriller

– Cast: Dennis Quaid, Meg Ryan, and Charlotte Rampling

Dazed and Confused (1993)

– Director: Richard Linklater

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (194K reviews)

– Runtime: 103 minutes

– Genres: Comedy

– Cast: Jason London, Wiley Wiggins, and Matthew McConaughey

Death Proof (2007)

– Director: Quentin Tarantino

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (306K reviews)

– Runtime: 127 minutes

– Genres: Action and Thriller

– Cast: Kurt Russell, Zoë Bell, and Rosario Dawson

The Faculty (1998)

– Director: Robert Rodriguez

– IMDb user rating: 6.6 (131K reviews)

– Runtime: 104 minutes

– Genres: Horror, Mystery, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, and Laura Harris

The Getaway (1972)

– Director: Sam Peckinpah

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (35K reviews)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller

– Cast: Steve McQueen, Ali MacGraw, and Ben Johnson

Giant (1956)

– Director: George Stevens

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (41K reviews)

– Runtime: 201 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Western

– Cast: Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, and James Dean

Home from the Hill (1960)

– Director: Vincente Minnelli

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (3.7K reviews)

– Runtime: 150 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Robert Mitchum, Eleanor Parker, and George Peppard

Hud (1963)

– Director: Martin Ritt

– IMDb user rating: 7.8 (23K reviews)

– Runtime: 112 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Western

– Cast: Paul Newman, Melvyn Douglas, and Patricia Neal

In Cold Blood (1967)

– Director: Richard Brooks

– IMDb user rating: 7.9 (28K reviews)

– Runtime: 134 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: Robert Blake, Scott Wilson, and John Forsythe

JFK (1991)

– Director: Oliver Stone

– IMDb user rating: 8.0 (165K reviews)

– Runtime: 189 minutes

– Genres: Drama, History, and Thriller

– Cast: Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, and Jack Lemmon

The Karate Kid (1984)

– Director: John G. Avildsen

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (238K reviews)

– Runtime: 126 minutes

– Genres: Action, Drama, and Family

– Cast: Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, and Elisabeth Shue

The Last Picture Show (1971)

– Director: Peter Bogdanovich

– IMDb user rating: 8.0 (51K reviews)

– Runtime: 118 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, and Cybill Shepherd

Local Hero (1983)

– Director: Bill Forsyth

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (26K reviews)

– Runtime: 111 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Burt Lancaster, Peter Riegert, and Fulton Mackay

Lolita (1997)

– Director: Adrian Lyne

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (64K reviews)

– Runtime: 137 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Jeremy Irons, Dominique Swain, and Melanie Griffith

The Long Riders (1980)

– Director: Walter Hill

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (12K reviews)

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: David Carradine, Stacy Keach, and Dennis Quaid

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

– Director: John Schlesinger

– IMDb user rating: 7.8 (117K reviews)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, and Sylvia Miles

No Country for Old Men (2007)

– Director: Ethan Coen

– IMDb user rating: 8.2 (1M reviews)

– Runtime: 122 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

– Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin

Paris, Texas (1984)

– Director: Wim Wenders

– IMDb user rating: 8.1 (113K reviews)

– Runtime: 145 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski, and Dean Stockwell

A Perfect World (1993)

– Director: Clint Eastwood

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (85K reviews)

– Runtime: 138 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

– Cast: Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, and Laura Dern

Phantom of the Paradise (1974)

– Director: Brian De Palma

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (21K reviews)

– Runtime: 91 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Fantasy

– Cast: Paul Williams, William Finley, and Jessica Harper

Problem Child (1990)

– Director: Dennis Dugan

– IMDb user rating: 5.4 (32K reviews)

– Runtime: 81 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Family

– Cast: Michael Oliver, John Ritter, and Jack Warden

Reality Bites (1994)

– Director: Ben Stiller

– IMDb user rating: 6.6 (52K reviews)

– Runtime: 99 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, and Janeane Garofalo

RoboCop (1987)

– Director: Paul Verhoeven

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (272K reviews)

– Runtime: 102 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, and Dan O’Herlihy

RoboCop 2 (1990)

– Director: Irvin Kershner

– IMDb user rating: 5.8 (90K reviews)

– Runtime: 117 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, and Belinda Bauer

Rushmore (1998)

– Director: Wes Anderson

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (194K reviews)

– Runtime: 93 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, and Olivia Williams

Slacker (1990)

– Director: Richard Linklater

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (23K reviews)

– Runtime: 97 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Richard Linklater, Rudy Basquez, and Jean Caffeine

Southern Comfort (1981)

– Director: Walter Hill

– IMDb user rating: 7.1 (21K reviews)

– Runtime: 106 minutes

– Genres: Action and Thriller

– Cast: Keith Carradine, Powers Boothe, and Fred Ward

Spy Kids (2001)

– Director: Robert Rodriguez

– IMDb user rating: 5.6 (124K reviews)

– Runtime: 88 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Comedy

– Cast: Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, and Antonio Banderas

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

– Director: Robert Rodriguez

– IMDb user rating: 5.3 (72K reviews)

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Comedy

– Cast: Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, and Antonio Banderas

Terms of Endearment (1983)

– Director: James L. Brooks

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (64K reviews)

– Runtime: 132 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, and Jack Nicholson

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

– Director: Tobe Hooper

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (175K reviews)

– Runtime: 83 minutes

– Genres: Horror

– Cast: Marilyn Burns, Edwin Neal, and Allen Danziger

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

– Director: Marcus Nispel

– IMDb user rating: 6.2 (149K reviews)

– Runtime: 98 minutes

– Genres: Horror

– Cast: Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker, and Andrew Bryniarski

Texasville (1990)

– Director: Peter Bogdanovich

– IMDb user rating: 5.9 (2.9K reviews)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, and Timothy Bottoms

Traffic (2000)

– Director: Steven Soderbergh

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (216K reviews)

– Runtime: 147 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

– Cast: Michael Douglas, Benicio Del Toro, and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

– Director: Michael Bay

– IMDb user rating: 5.6 (327K reviews)

– Runtime: 165 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Jack Reynor

The Tree of Life (2011)

– Director: Terrence Malick

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (182K reviews)

– Runtime: 139 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Fantasy

– Cast: Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain

The Trip to Bountiful (1985)

– Director: Peter Masterson

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (5.1K reviews)

– Runtime: 108 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Geraldine Page, John Heard, and Carlin Glynn

True Grit (2010)

– Director: Ethan Coen

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (351K reviews)

– Runtime: 110 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Western

– Cast: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Hailee Steinfeld

Twins (1988)

– Director: Ivan Reitman

– IMDb user rating: 6.1 (133K reviews)

– Runtime: 107 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Crime

– Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and Kelly Preston

Twister (1996)

– Director: Jan de Bont

– IMDb user rating: 6.5 (207K reviews)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

– Cast: Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, and Cary Elwes

Two Rode Together (1961)

– Director: John Ford

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (6.7K reviews)

– Runtime: 109 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Western

– Cast: James Stewart, Richard Widmark, and Shirley Jones

Urban Cowboy (1980)

– Director: James Bridges

– IMDb user rating: 6.4 (16K reviews)

– Runtime: 132 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Romance, and Western

– Cast: John Travolta, Debra Winger, and Scott Glenn

Wild at Heart (1990)

– Director: David Lynch

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (98K reviews)

– Runtime: 125 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

– Cast: Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern, and Willem Dafoe

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Olivia Monahan, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.