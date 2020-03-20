Where to find help: an ongoing list of services, relief, fundraisers, and discounts.

San Angelo, TX — In an effort to keep residents of San Angelo and the Concho Valley informed of available organizations, services, and discounts, Concho Valley Homepage has compiled this list of resources with the assistance of Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas and United Way of the Concho Valley .
This list is an ongoing effort and will be updated as information changes. If you have an event or resource that you would like to be made available on this page please email us at klstksannews@nexstar.tv.
Contents
- Food Pantries
- Meal Assistance
- Blessing Boxes
- Discounted Products and Services
- Fundraisers
- Resources for Families with Children
- Educational Resources
- Services for Senior Citizens
- Resources for Businesses
- Employment Resources
- Health and Fitness
Food Pantries
Bethel United Methodist
325-895-4862
Mondays, 10:30am – 12:30pm — Food boxes to-go, no sign-in.
Cross Pointe Fellowship Church
325-812-6216
Call for appointment
Edmund Blvd Baptist Church
325-944-2662
3rd Thursday of every month, 3:00pm – 5:00pm
First Christian Church
325-653-4523
Bags to-go – Mondays, 2:00pm-3:30pm
First United Methodist
325-655-8981
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:00pm-3:00pm
Freedom Fellowship Church
325-227-4121
Fridays, 1:30pm-6:00pm
Galilee Missionary Baptist
325-655-1328
2nd & 3rd Thursday of every month, 3:00pm-6:00pm
Garden Gathering Church
325-450-4863
Mobile food pantry – Call for appointment
Grape Creek United Methodist Church
325-234-8580
Wednesdays, 2:00pm-5:00pm
Harris Ave. Baptist Church
325-655-4443
Monday – Friday, 10:00am-1:00pm
Call before 10:00am to reserve food boxes to-go. Come by before 1:00pm to pick up.
House of Restoration
325-763-9457
Friday, 9:00am-12:00pm, Food boxes to-go. Call for appointment.
Primera Iglesia Bautista
325-655-7515
Call for appointment
Project Dignidad
325-658-7885
Monday – Friday, 9:00am-1:00pm
Rust Street Ministries
325-486-1004
Monday – Thursday, 10:00am-2:00pm
Friday, 9:00am-12:00pm
St. Paul Presbyterian
325-653-5691
Drive through
Mon 12-1:00
Wed 5-6:00pm
The Four56 Church
13218.5 Westcross Ln
Sunday-Tuesday-Thursday
3:30-5:30
“If you have extra supplies you’d like to share with those who may not have extra:
Bread
Eggs
Flour
Sugar
Hamburger
Pasta
Paper goods etc.
Bring them to The Four56 Church
IF YOU NEED ANY SUPPLIES COME AND GRAB SOME AT THE TIMES MENTIONED ABOVE.
This is no time to panic (though many have taken that approach), but a time to serve one another.
IF YOU HAVE A SPECIFIC NEED PLEASE LET US KNOW AND WE WILL DO WHAT WE CAN.”
Meal Assistance
Meals for the Elderly
325-655-9200
Assessments over the phone until further notice, food will be delivered in plastic bags and left on doorknob for client to grab.
Neighbors Café
Lunch
Monday thru Friday 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Regular hours, starting 3/23/20 take-out food bags
Wesley Trinity United Methodist
860-593-2522
Daily Bread Soup Lunch Program
Monday thru Saturday 11:00am – 12:50pm
Blessing Boxes
Crosspointe Fellowship Church
First United Methodist Church
State Farm Insurance
New Jerusalem Church
United Way of the Concho Valley
Immanuel Baptist Church
First Presbyterian Church
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
First Baptist Church
Discounted Products and Services
McDonald’s
All San Angelo, Brownwood, and Snyder Locations
Free breakfast for children aged 12 and under.
Monday-Friday, 7am-9am
** limit – 2 children per adult/combo meal
Fundraisers
Meals for the Elderly Fundraiser
Wrench Xpress, Mls Welding, Concho Valley Propane
“We are asking you to help us reach a goal of $6000 that will be donated to Meals for the Elderly to help prepare and deliver meals during these tough times. Wrench Xpress, Mls Welding and Concho Propane have all committed to matching your donations dollar for dollar up to $1000 each which will be donated to Meals for the Elderly. Stay tuned for more details. Remember, together we are stronger!”
Resources for Families with Children
Children’s Advocacy Center
325-653-4673 (HOPE)
“Offering assistance to those families with 0-5 aged children who may not have resources due to that age of children not old enough to be in school.”
School Meal Finder
Emergency Childcare Resource
Google Docs spreadsheet created to connect families with babysitters in the San Angelo Area.
Boys and Girls Club San Angelo
325-655-8244
Educational Resources
Scholastic Learn at Home Program
https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html
Tom Green County Library System
http://tgclibrary.com/librarycard.asp
“Until the current state-sanctioned health-related restrictions are lifted, we will be accepting online application submissions. These accounts will allow you to place up to ten books, DVDs, and other materials on hold (see lending limits policy) and to access the library’s plentiful online resources for six months. After we reopen and before your six-month period ends, you will need to come to the library in person and bring photo ID and proof of residence as described below. “
Services for Senior Citizens
Meals for the Elderly
(325) 655-9200
Resources for Businesses
COVID-19 Business Resource Hub
Coronavirus Information and Resources for Texas Employers
https://www.cvworkforce.org/DocumentCenter/View/1563/Coronavirus-FAQs_Resources_318_Final
Small Business Administration Disaster Loans
Employment/Unemployment Resources
Concho Valley Workforce Solutions
Concho Valley Community Action Agency
325-653-2411
Health and Fitness
Planet Fitness
“Home Work-Ins” streaming on facebook live
Daily — 6pm, Central