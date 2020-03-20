Where to find help: an ongoing list of services, relief, fundraisers, and discounts.

Closings
News
San Angelo, TX — In an effort to keep residents of San Angelo and the Concho Valley informed of available organizations, services, and discounts, Concho Valley Homepage has compiled this list of resources with the assistance of Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas and United Way of the Concho Valley .

This list is an ongoing effort and will be updated as information changes. If you have an event or resource that you would like to be made available on this page please email us at klstksannews@nexstar.tv.

Contents

  1. Food Pantries
  2. Meal Assistance
  3. Blessing Boxes
  4. Discounted Products and Services
  5. Fundraisers
  6. Resources for Families with Children
  7. Educational Resources
  8. Services for Senior Citizens
  9. Resources for Businesses
  10. Employment Resources
  11. Health and Fitness

Food Pantries

Bethel United Methodist

115 W. Ave. O

325-895-4862

Mondays, 10:30am – 12:30pm — Food boxes to-go, no sign-in.

Cross Pointe Fellowship Church

4210 Coliseum Dr.

325-812-6216

Call for appointment

Edmund Blvd Baptist Church

4105 Edmund Blvd.

325-944-2662

3rd Thursday of every month, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

First Christian Church

29 N. Oakes St

325-653-4523

Bags to-go – Mondays, 2:00pm-3:30pm

First United Methodist

37 E. Beauregard Ave.

325-655-8981

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:00pm-3:00pm

Freedom Fellowship Church

342 S. Chadbourne St.

325-227-4121

Fridays, 1:30pm-6:00pm

Galilee Missionary Baptist

721 W. 19th Street

325-655-1328

2nd & 3rd Thursday of every month, 3:00pm-6:00pm

Garden Gathering Church

1700 N. Chadbourne St.

325-450-4863

Mobile food pantry – Call for appointment

Grape Creek United Methodist Church

8045 US Highway 87 N

325-234-8580

Wednesdays, 2:00pm-5:00pm

Harris Ave. Baptist Church

1026 E. Harris Ave.

325-655-4443

Monday – Friday, 10:00am-1:00pm

Call before 10:00am to reserve food boxes to-go. Come by before 1:00pm to pick up.

House of Restoration

529 W. 48th St.

325-763-9457

Friday, 9:00am-12:00pm, Food boxes to-go. Call for appointment.

Primera Iglesia Bautista

23 W. Ave. J

325-655-7515

Call for appointment

Project Dignidad

313 W. Ave. N

325-658-7885

Monday – Friday, 9:00am-1:00pm

Rust Street Ministries

803 Rust Street

325-486-1004

Monday – Thursday, 10:00am-2:00pm

Friday, 9:00am-12:00pm

St. Paul Presbyterian

11 N. Park St.

325-653-5691

Drive through

Mon 12-1:00

Wed 5-6:00pm

The Four56 Church

13218.5 Westcross Ln
Sunday-Tuesday-Thursday
3:30-5:30

“If you have extra supplies you’d like to share with those who may not have extra:

Bread
Eggs
Flour
Sugar
Hamburger
Pasta
Paper goods etc.

Bring them to The Four56 Church

IF YOU NEED ANY SUPPLIES COME AND GRAB SOME AT THE TIMES MENTIONED ABOVE.

This is no time to panic (though many have taken that approach), but a time to serve one another.

IF YOU HAVE A SPECIFIC NEED PLEASE LET US KNOW AND WE WILL DO WHAT WE CAN.”

Meal Assistance

Meals for the Elderly

310 E. Houston Harte Expy

325-655-9200

Assessments over the phone until further notice, food will be delivered in plastic bags and left on doorknob for client to grab.

Neighbors Café

803 Rust St. 

Lunch 

Monday thru Friday 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Regular hours, starting 3/23/20 take-out food bags

Wesley Trinity United Methodist

301 W. 18th St.

860-593-2522

Daily Bread Soup Lunch Program  

Monday thru Saturday 11:00am – 12:50pm

Blessing Boxes

Crosspointe Fellowship Church

4210 Coliseum Dr.

First United Methodist Church

37 E. Beauregard

State Farm Insurance

1820 E. 28th St.

New Jerusalem Church

1515 N. Chadbourne

United Way of the Concho Valley

955 Turner St.

Immanuel Baptist Church

90 E. 14th St.

First Presbyterian Church

32 N. Irving St.

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church

721 W. 19th St.

First Baptist Church

37 E. Harris St

Discounted Products and Services

McDonald’s

All San Angelo, Brownwood, and Snyder Locations

Free breakfast for children aged 12 and under.

Monday-Friday, 7am-9am

** limit – 2 children per adult/combo meal

Fundraisers

Meals for the Elderly Fundraiser

Wrench Xpress, Mls Welding, Concho Valley Propane

“We are asking you to help us reach a goal of $6000 that will be donated to Meals for the Elderly to help prepare and deliver meals during these tough times. Wrench Xpress, Mls Welding and Concho Propane have all committed to matching your donations dollar for dollar up to $1000 each which will be donated to Meals for the Elderly. Stay tuned for more details. Remember, together we are stronger!”

Resources for Families with Children

Children’s Advocacy Center

11 W. Beauregard

325-653-4673 (HOPE)

“Offering assistance to those families with 0-5 aged children who may not have resources due to that age of children not old enough to be in school.”

School Meal Finder

https://txschools.gov

Emergency Childcare Resource

Google Docs spreadsheet created to connect families with babysitters in the San Angelo Area.

Boys and Girls Club San Angelo

325-655-8244

Educational Resources

Scholastic Learn at Home Program

https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html

Tom Green County Library System

http://tgclibrary.com/librarycard.asp

“Until the current state-sanctioned health-related restrictions are lifted, we will be accepting online application submissions. These accounts will allow you to place up to ten books, DVDs, and other materials on hold (see lending limits policy) and to access the library’s plentiful online resources for six months. After we reopen and before your six-month period ends, you will need to come to the library in person and bring photo ID and proof of residence as described below. “

Services for Senior Citizens

Meals for the Elderly

310 E. Houston Harte

(325) 655-9200

Resources for Businesses

COVID-19 Business Resource Hub

Covid-19 Business Resource Hub

Coronavirus Information and Resources for Texas Employers

https://www.cvworkforce.org/DocumentCenter/View/1563/Coronavirus-FAQs_Resources_318_Final

Small Business Administration Disaster Loans

https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/ApplyOnline

Employment/Unemployment Resources

Concho Valley Workforce Solutions

https://www.cvworkforce.org/

Concho Valley Community Action Agency

325-653-2411

Health and Fitness

Planet Fitness

“Home Work-Ins” streaming on facebook live

Daily — 6pm, Central

