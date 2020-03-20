Where to find help: an ongoing list of services, relief, fundraisers, and discounts.

The Four56 Church

13218.5 Westcross Ln

Sunday-Tuesday-Thursday

3:30-5:30

“If you have extra supplies you’d like to share with those who may not have extra:

Bread

Eggs

Flour

Sugar

Hamburger

Pasta

Paper goods etc.

Bring them to The Four56 Church

IF YOU NEED ANY SUPPLIES COME AND GRAB SOME AT THE TIMES MENTIONED ABOVE.

This is no time to panic (though many have taken that approach), but a time to serve one another.

IF YOU HAVE A SPECIFIC NEED PLEASE LET US KNOW AND WE WILL DO WHAT WE CAN.”