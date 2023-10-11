HOUSTON (KIAH) – There is a lot of information circulating about Saturday’s solar eclipse. We wanted to streamline it for you with the basic info you need to know to view it in the Houston area. Bookmark this page for reference.

The moon will pass in front of the sun on Saturday morning (October 14th). It will begin to “take a bite” out of the sun at 10:27 a.m. It will gradually cover more of the sun during the 11 a.m. hour, with the peak occurring at 11:58 a.m. when 85% of the sun will be blocked by the moon. It will be noticeably dimmer outside, and temperatures will cool a bit with the lack of sunshine. Then the moon begins to cover less of the sun, eventually completely passing by the sun at 1:38 p.m.

This website provides a lot of useful information when it comes to the specific path of the eclipse, and an animation of the exact position of the moon relative to the sun throughout the eclipse.

This solar eclipse is known as “annular” because it won’t completely block the sun in the center of the eclipse path. It will cover most of the sun, leaving a “ring of fire” appearance for people in the center of the path.

In April 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur in Texas. This is when the moon completely blocks the sun.