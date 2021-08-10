When is the first day of school? A list of school opening dates for the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s back to school season again and while many kids, parents, and teachers in the Concho Valley are preparing for the beginning of a new school year, some are already beginning the semester.

The table below lists the opening days for schools in the area.

Start DateSchool Name
2-AugRochelle ISD
9-AugOlfen ISD
10-AugTLCA
11-AugBallinger ISD
11-AugBronte ISD
11-AugCornerstone Christian
16-AugAngelo Catholic School
16-AugCrockett Co. CCSD / Ozona Schools
16-AugLohn ISD
16-AugMenard ISD
16-AugRobert Lee ISD
16-AugSonora ISD
18-AugBrady ISD
18-AugBlackwell ISD
18-AugEden ISD
18-AugIrion Co. ISD
18-AugMason ISD
18-AugPanther Creek CISD
18-AugSAISD
18-AugSan Angelo Christian Academy
18-AugSchleicher Co ISD
18-AugSterling City ISD
18-AugTrinity Lutheran School
18-AugWater Valley ISD
18-AugWinters ISD
19-AugJunction ISD
19-AugMiles ISD
19-AugVeribest ISD
19-AugWall ISD
23-AugAngelo State University
24-AugGrape Creek ISD
25-AugChristoval ISD
25-AugHoward College
7-SepAmbleside
18-SepPaint Rock ISD

