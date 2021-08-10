When is the first day of school? A list of school opening dates for the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s back to school season again and while many kids, parents, and teachers in the Concho Valley are preparing for the beginning of a new school year, some are already beginning the semester.
The table below lists the opening days for schools in the area.
|Start Date
|School Name
|2-Aug
|Rochelle ISD
|9-Aug
|Olfen ISD
|10-Aug
|TLCA
|11-Aug
|Ballinger ISD
|11-Aug
|Bronte ISD
|11-Aug
|Cornerstone Christian
|16-Aug
|Angelo Catholic School
|16-Aug
|Crockett Co. CCSD / Ozona Schools
|16-Aug
|Lohn ISD
|16-Aug
|Menard ISD
|16-Aug
|Robert Lee ISD
|16-Aug
|Sonora ISD
|18-Aug
|Brady ISD
|18-Aug
|Blackwell ISD
|18-Aug
|Eden ISD
|18-Aug
|Irion Co. ISD
|18-Aug
|Mason ISD
|18-Aug
|Panther Creek CISD
|18-Aug
|SAISD
|18-Aug
|San Angelo Christian Academy
|18-Aug
|Schleicher Co ISD
|18-Aug
|Sterling City ISD
|18-Aug
|Trinity Lutheran School
|18-Aug
|Water Valley ISD
|18-Aug
|Winters ISD
|19-Aug
|Junction ISD
|19-Aug
|Miles ISD
|19-Aug
|Veribest ISD
|19-Aug
|Wall ISD
|23-Aug
|Angelo State University
|24-Aug
|Grape Creek ISD
|25-Aug
|Christoval ISD
|25-Aug
|Howard College
|7-Sep
|Ambleside
|18-Sep
|Paint Rock ISD