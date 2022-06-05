(KLST/KSAN) Emotional Support Animals are on the rise across the United States as many people turn to their beloved pets to help them with their mental health.

As these animals become more prevalent in our lives, many people wonder what the difference between an Emotional Support Animal (ESA) and a Service Animal is.

So what’s the difference?

ESAs are NOT Service Animals. According to the American Kennel Club (AKA), Service Animals are trained for a specific owner to do a specific task or duty to help aid a person with a disability. ESAs are trained for a specific owner but are not trained to do particular tasks or duties.

ESAs help to aid those with psychological disorders such as anxiety or depression while a service dog may help alert their owner to high/low blood sugar, epilepsy/seizures, or lead someone who is blind.

What’s the process of qualifying for ESA/Service Animal?

ESA:

The owner must receive a letter of diagnosis from a psychiatrist or doctor in order to obtain the animal. Mental Health America says their signed prescription states they have been diagnosed with a mental health condition and that their pet helps them with emotional struggles.

Many airlines or landlords may require a letter from a psychiatrist or therapist.

Service Animal:

Much like an ESA, those needing Service Animals must have written documentation from a healthcare provider that a service animal is needed to assist them in your day to day life. The dog will be trained to do specifically what the handler needs help with according to Mental Health America.

What laws do ESA/Service Animals handlers have to follow?

ESA:

ESAs do not have any specific laws in Texas that protect them as Service Animals do. However, they are protected under the federal Fair Housing Act according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Because of this law, those who have an ESA can live with their support even where pets are not allowed.

Through this law, a landlord cannot refuse to rent to a tenant or charge additional fees for tenants with an ESA. However, the handler is financially liable if the animal causes property damages or is a threat to other tenants or the landlord. It is important to note that university campuses are also covered under this law.

It is not illegal, but landlords can request to see the ESA letter provided by a therapist or psychiatrist.

Transportation and Air Laws do not guarantee that an ESA will be allowed on any mode of transportation. If the ESA is small enough, some airlines may allow you to bring your animal on as a carry-on.

An employer does not need to accommodate an ESA, though it is not against the law to allow an ESA.

ESAs do not have access to public places and are not protected under the American Disabilities Act.

Service Animal:

The Texas Disability Law for Service Animals states:

A person with a disability has the same rights as those without disabilities when it comes to the full use and enjoyment of any public facility within the state. (Texas Human Resources Code, Section 121.003 – 121.006)

No mode of transporting in the state may refuse a passenger with a disability because of any medical devices that are needed with them such as a Service Animal.

Someone with a disability cannot be denied from entering a public facility in the state including Service Animals in training when accompanied by a trainer

Those with a Service Animal are entitled to all housing accommodations and may not be required to pay extra compensation or make a deposit for the animal. However, they are liable for any damage done to the premises by the animal unless it is reasonable wear and tear.

Others may not try to hurt, harass or kill or attempt to do said things to a service animal.

A person is not entitled to demand the qualifications or certifications of a service animal for admittance purposes to a public facility except for the basic assistance provided by the service animal to the handler.

Can an ESA/Service Animal be more than a dog?

According to the American Disability Act, Title II and III, in Texas, only dogs or miniature houses can serve as Service Animals. However, an animal can be an ESA.

It is against the law is falsely portray an ESA as a Service Animal.