What’s new at ASU? Take a virtual tour of the Stephens Chapel, learn more about the Mayer Museum

Angelo State University has seen the construction of several new buildings and additions throughout the last few years. Now one more project is complete, and one will be soon. The latest project that was completed is the Stephens Chapel. This interfaith building is meant to serve as a sanctuary to all.

“We started construction in late fall of last year of the Stephens Chapel which is strategically placed in the heart of campus to give our students, faculty staff, alumni, a place where they can reflect on their spiritual beliefs, have a place of solitude, gratitude, a place for prayer if they like, moment of silence. We’re very fortunate to have this thanks to the generosity of Steve and Pollyanna Stephens. They’re great philanthropists here in San Angelo, have done many things throughout this community, made this project possible by a gift of $1.9 million. We’re very fortunate because we are a state funded campus so without their gift, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Jamie Akin Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations said.

The other project that is slated to be complete this fall is the Mayer Museum. Upon completion, this 31,000 square foot structure will be the new home to the West Texas Collection. That collection is currently housed on the second floor of the university center. The Mayer Museum will increase the archive capability at ASU and will feature permanent and rotating exhibits.

“The museum is going to be a great natural depiction of our history located right in this area as well as home to two large dinosaurs. We’ll have a T-Rex and a Pterodactyl actually hanging from the ceiling in Mayer Museum. So, it’s going to be quite a unique collection to this area and a great asset to our campus,” Akin said.

Some art labs and classes, like ceramics, will also be held on the second floor of the museum.

“Angelo State is known for all kinds of diversity on our campus especially through our vast number of degree programs that we offer. This facility is only going to enhance the experience our students will receive when earning a degree. From our geology students, our art students, our history students, all of them are going to have another resource to use while receiving their degree at Angelo State,” Akin said.

There isn’t a date set for the grand opening yet, but the museum will be open to the public and officials say school groups can also tour it. The space will also be used for events.

Other additions to campus include art installations. Those were included on campus a few years ago. Officials say they’re meant to enrich the campus’ environment along with continuing to broaden student’s horizons and expose them to artists from as far away as New York. There are around half a dozen art pieces throughout the campus along with other carvings and statues.