What’s going on with San Angelo streets? COSA releases Street Report for July 2021

San Angelo, TEXAS — It’s been hard to miss the many construction projects happening on San Angelo’s streets over the past few years. From major reconstruction on Bell Street and Chadbourne Street to smaller maintenance projects on Southwest Boulevard and Howard Street, drivers might be hard-pressed to find a route to their destination that’s being left untouched by road crews.

The City of San Angelo released the Street Report for July and August of 2021 today, July 15, 2021. It breaks down repair, maintenance, and upgrade projects since major work began in 2018.

The report includes completed projects, like the reconstruction of MLK Boulevard and the widening of Sherwood Way, as well as ongoing projects like the reconstruction of both Bell Street and historic Chadbourne Street.

The report also lists 8 future projects which include the reconstruction of parts of South Jackson Street and College Hills.

Images of the complete report are below.