Whataburger giving away free burgers as part of BOGO deal

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Craving some Whataburger? We have good news. You can get a buy one, get one free burger if you act fast!

According to the burger chain’s website, the BOGO deal is part of the company’s 70th anniversary celebration.

The offer is only good through Sunday, and the order has to include at least one #1 Whataburger and doesn’t include add-ons. The limit is one per customer.

To take advantage of the deal, you have to use the Whataburger app or order online.

If you have never ordered Whataburger online, you’ll need to download their app or create an account at Whataburger.com.