SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Lone Star State’s favorite fast food chain is debuting its own national holiday on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to an official statement made by the company on July 26, Whataburger’s National Whataburger Day will be held to celebrate the franchise’s 73rd birthday and honor the legacy of its founder, Harmon Dobson. Observers can look forward to free food and a special VIP experience at the company’s Home Office in San Antonio.

To celebrate, the franchise will offer a free Whataburger to members of its Whataburger Rewards app. Those who create an account and have placed at least one order within the last 12 months will be considered active members and eligible for their free burger.

Whataburger will also be opening the doors of its Home Office to the public for “a behind-the-scenes peek” at the company’s latest plans. The trip includes “an exclusive, up-close look at new Whataburger innovations, menu items and a shopping spree to update their wardrobe.”

The festivities won’t just be for the benefit of Whataburger’s customers, though. The company will also be donating $73,000 toward relieving school lunch debt accrued by students in communities impacted by their products.

“At Whataburger, we believe hunger should never be an obstacle to a student’s academic success or prevent them from reaching their dreams,” the fast food franchise said in the statement. “That’s why our charitable giving pillar, Whataburger Feeding Student Success, serves at the intersection of student success and food insecurity—and why we’re celebrating National Whataburger Day by relieving $73,000 ($1,000 for every year in business) of school lunch debt for children in communities across our footprint with partner, All for Lunch.”

Whataburger’s San Antonio Home Office will also be partnering with the San Antonio chapter of Communities in Schools to collect school supplies, build hygiene kits and distribute them to students in 12 school districts in the San Antonio area.

“National Whataburger Day is dedicated to the incredible fans, Family Members and communities who have made us who we are today,” Ed Nelson, CEO of Whataburger, said in the statement. “At Whataburger, we are so grateful to serve you up Goodness, 24/7.”