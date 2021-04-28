What you need to know for the local elections on Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With local elections coming up on Saturday, May 1, 2021, there are only a few days left to prepare. Here’s what you need to know before election day:

What’s on the ballot?

In San Angelo, the three-way race for mayor will conclude with citizens making a choice between incumbent mayor, Brenda Gunter and challengers Dietrick Tillis and Silvara Lawson. Concho Valley Homepage’s Senora Scott will share spotlights on the mayoral candidates which will air every day at 6 PM and 10 PM on KLST and KSAN. The spotlights will also appear on Concho Valley Homepage.

Three seats on the San Angelo City Council will be decided on Saturday. In District 2, incumbent Tom Thompson is running against Mercedes DeLa Cruz and Cie Avel Rangel. District 6, incumbent Billie Dewitt is defending her seat against Larry Miller and James R. Ervin. In District 4, Lucy Gonzales runs unopposed.

Four seats on the San Angelo Independent School District Board of Trustees are also up for reelection. Board Treasurer Bill Dendle will defend his District 1 seat against Chris Giroux, while District 2 Incumbent Ami Mizell Flint faces off against Lynette Lucas. District 3 incumbent Taylor Kingman is defending his seat against two challengers — Collyn Neal Glaspie, and Debbie Cross. District 2 incumbent Lupita Arroyo faces no challenges to her seat and will be declared elected on the ballot.

Grape Creek residents will elect members of the Grape Creek Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, while in Water Valley , residents will vote on a tax for improvements to their schools.

Polling Locations

17 Polling locations across the Concho Valley will be open from 7 AM until 7 PM on election day. Each location is listed below:

Location Address Angelo Bible Church 3506 Sherwood Way Lobby Belmore Baptist Church 1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall Calvary Baptist Church 2401 Armstrong St. Fellowship Center Trinity Lutheran Church 3536 Lutheran Way Fellowship Hall Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building SAF First Assembly of God 1442 Edmund Blvd Fellowship Hall Grape Creek ISD 8207 US Hwy 87 N Gene Marsh Board Room Keating Paint and Body 5050 N. Chadbourne Reception Area Paulann Baptist Church 2531 Smith Blvd The Chapel Southgate Church of Christ 528 Country Club Rd. Fellowship Hall Southside Recreation Center 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room St. Ambrose Catholic Church 8602 Loop 570, Wall Fellowship Hall MHMR Services of the Concho Valley 1501 W Beauregard Jack Jay Room Veribest Baptist Church 50 FM 2334, Veribest Fellowship Hall Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church 301 W. 18th St. Fellowship Hall Southland Shopping Center 5030 A Knickerbocker Rd. Unit A St. Marks Presbyterian Church 2506 Johnson Ave. Fellowship Hall

Sample Ballots