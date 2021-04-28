What you need to know for the local elections on Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With local elections coming up on Saturday, May 1, 2021, there are only a few days left to prepare. Here’s what you need to know before election day:

What’s on the ballot?

In San Angelo, the three-way race for mayor will conclude with citizens making a choice between incumbent mayor, Brenda Gunter and challengers Dietrick Tillis and Silvara Lawson. Concho Valley Homepage’s Senora Scott will share spotlights on the mayoral candidates which will air every day at 6 PM and 10 PM on KLST and KSAN. The spotlights will also appear on Concho Valley Homepage.

Three seats on the San Angelo City Council will be decided on Saturday. In District 2, incumbent Tom Thompson is running against Mercedes DeLa Cruz and Cie Avel Rangel. District 6, incumbent Billie Dewitt is defending her seat against Larry Miller and James R. Ervin. In District 4, Lucy Gonzales runs unopposed.

Four seats on the San Angelo Independent School District Board of Trustees are also up for reelection. Board Treasurer Bill Dendle will defend his District 1 seat against Chris Giroux, while District 2 Incumbent Ami Mizell Flint faces off against Lynette Lucas. District 3 incumbent Taylor Kingman is defending his seat against two challengers — Collyn Neal Glaspie, and Debbie Cross. District 2 incumbent Lupita Arroyo faces no challenges to her seat and will be declared elected on the ballot.

Grape Creek residents will elect members of the Grape Creek Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, while in Water Valley , residents will vote on a tax for improvements to their schools.

Polling Locations

17 Polling locations across the Concho Valley will be open from 7 AM until 7 PM on election day. Each location is listed below:

LocationAddress
Angelo Bible Church3506 Sherwood WayLobby
Belmore Baptist Church1214 South BellFellowship Hall
Calvary Baptist Church2401 Armstrong St.Fellowship Center
Trinity Lutheran Church3536 Lutheran WayFellowship Hall
Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot)506 N. ChadbourneAnnex Building
SAF First Assembly of God1442 Edmund BlvdFellowship Hall
Grape Creek ISD8207 US Hwy 87 NGene Marsh Board Room
Keating Paint and Body5050 N. ChadbourneReception Area
Paulann Baptist Church2531 Smith BlvdThe Chapel
Southgate Church of Christ528 Country Club Rd.Fellowship Hall
Southside Recreation Center2750 Ben Ficklin Rd.Multi-Purpose Room
St. Ambrose Catholic Church8602 Loop 570, WallFellowship Hall
MHMR Services of the Concho Valley1501 W BeauregardJack Jay Room
Veribest Baptist Church50 FM 2334, VeribestFellowship Hall
Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church301 W. 18th St.Fellowship Hall
Southland Shopping Center5030 A Knickerbocker Rd.Unit A
St. Marks Presbyterian Church2506 Johnson Ave.Fellowship Hall

Sample Ballots

  • San Angelo Mayor
  • SAISD District 1
  • San Angelo Mayor, SAISD District 1
  • San Angelo Mayor, SAISD District 3
  • San Angelo Mayor, SAISD District 4
  • City Council District 2, SAISD District 1
  • City Council District 2, SAISD District 2
  • City Council District 2, SAISD District 3
  • City Council District 4, SAISD District 1
  • City Council District 4, SAISD District 2
  • City Council District 4, SAISD District 3
  • City Council District 4, SAISD District 4
  • City Council District 6, SAISD District 1
  • e Creek Independent School District
  • Water Valley Independent School District

