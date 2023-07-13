SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The city of San Angelo has been working to revitalize the Concho River Bank for 15 years, here is the latest update in the ongoing project.

The project discussed by the Texas Commission On Environmental Quality said the North Concho River did not meet water quality standards because of low dissolved oxygen and elevated bacteria levels. This created poor water quality and frequent fish kills.

In 2008, the Upper Colorado River Authority and the City of San Angelo partnered to oversee the North Concho River Improvement Project. This is part of an ongoing bank stabilization project along the river.

According to the UCRA website, 1.43 million cubic feet of silt was removed during the dredging phase, adding an increase in storage capacity to the river of over 10 million gallons. The total budget for the dredging phase was $1,500,000. In 2011, work began to stabilize the banks along public lands from Oakes Street upstream to the vicinity of Sulphur Draw.

Additionally, the project added new trails and improvements, new lighting, an outdoor exercise area, public art, new irrigation systems, shaded seating areas, water features and significant bank stabilization throughout the area.

The overall project was funded by the half-cent sales tax with a total budget of $13.5 million, including nearly $2 million in other grant funds. Additional funding sources were from the San Angelo Health Foundation, Texas Parks & Wildlife, National Endowment for the Arts, HUD Stimulus and an EPA 319(h) Nonpoint Source Pollution (NPS) grant managed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and administered by UCRA.

The latest update on the project comes from the July 6 City Council meeting authorizing the City manager to apply for a grant with the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service for reforestation and bank stabilization of the North Concho River on City park property from Oakes St. to Bell St.