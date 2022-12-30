SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most city offices will be closed on January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year, and here is a list of businesses that will remain open.
City Officer Closures on January 2, 2022
- San Angelo Animal Shelter
- Fairmount Cemetery’s business Office
- San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
- McNease Convention Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks and Recreation offices
- Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
- Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
- Water billing offices
- Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Division
- Fort Concho National Historic Landmark and its visitor center will be closed on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023.
Trash Service on New Year
There will be no interruption of trash service during the holiday, however, the landfill will be closed on December 31, 2022.
Businesses that will remain open from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day
Liquor
- Pinkies
- Address: 1415 S Bryant Blvd
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
- WB Liquors & Wine
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
- Lone Star Liquors
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
- Party Barn
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.
- Sunday: Closed
- 7-Eleven
- Address: 1801 S Pierce St
- Open 24 hours
Grocery/ Stores
- CVS
- Address: 318 W Beauregard Ave
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Target
- Address: 4235 Sunset Dr
- Saturday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday:8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Walgreens
- Address: 12 N Abe St
- Open 24 hours
- Walmart
- Address: 3440 S Bryant Blvd
- 6 a.m.- 11 p.m.
- HEB
- 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunset Mall
- Saturday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sams Club
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
- Best Buy
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Academy
- Saturday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Dollar tree
- Address: 3329 Sherwood Way
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m
- Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m
- Petsmart
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Food:
- McDonald
- Address: 520 N Bryant Blvd
- Open 24 hours
- Starbucks:
- Address: 3217 Sherwood Way,
- Saturday: 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Shenanigans
- Saturday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
- Olive Garden
- Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Texas Roadhouse
- Saturday: 10:45 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday:10:4 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Saturday: 11 a.m – 2 a.m
- Sunday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Note: Above store hours are subject to change based on location.