SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most city offices will be closed on January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year, and here is a list of businesses that will remain open.

City Officer Closures on January 2, 2022

San Angelo Animal Shelter

Fairmount Cemetery’s business Office

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

McNease Convention Center

Municipal Court

Parks and Recreation offices

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Water billing offices

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Division

Fort Concho National Historic Landmark and its visitor center will be closed on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023.

Trash Service on New Year

There will be no interruption of trash service during the holiday, however, the landfill will be closed on December 31, 2022.

Businesses that will remain open from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day

Liquor

Pinkies Address: 1415 S Bryant Blvd Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: Closed

WB Liquors & Wine Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Lone Star Liquors Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Party Barn Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday: Closed

7-Eleven Address: 1801 S Pierce St Open 24 hours



Grocery/ Stores

CVS Address: 318 W Beauregard Ave Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Target Address: 4235 Sunset Dr Saturday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday:8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Walgreens Address: 12 N Abe St Open 24 hours

Walmart Address: 3440 S Bryant Blvd 6 a.m.- 11 p.m.

HEB 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunset Mall Saturday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sams Club Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Best Buy Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Academy Saturday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dollar tree Address: 3329 Sherwood Way Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m

Petsmart Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Food:

McDonald Address: 520 N Bryant Blvd Open 24 hours

Starbucks: Address: 3217 Sherwood Way, Saturday: 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Shenanigans Saturday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Olive Garden Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Saturday: 10:45 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday:10:4 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings Saturday: 11 a.m – 2 a.m Sunday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.



Note: Above store hours are subject to change based on location.