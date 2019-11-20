What to know about President Trump’s visit to Austin

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on healthcare prices in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump visits Austin Wednesday to tour the Apple manufacturing facility where the company is creating their new line of Mac Pros.

When Trump will arrive/traffic concerns

The president is scheduled to arrive at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport just after 1 p.m. His motorcade travels to the Flex manufacturing facility where he meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Roads near or leading to the airport are expected to close around the time of the President’s arrival. Additionally, drivers around the Flex manufacturing facility by U.S. Highway 183 and McNeil Drive in northwest Austin will see significant delays.

In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook during the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board’s first meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP photo)

Why Trump is visiting

Trump plans to tour the company’s facilities in an effort to showcase a company keeping jobs in America.

In September, the tech giant announced it would manufacture its new line of Mac Pro computers in Austin, not China. The company unveiled the redesigned Mac Pro at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June with a price tag of $5,999. The computer includes components from more than a dozen American companies.

At the time, Apple said it can build its computer in Texas because it was given a federal product exclusion, so it can import certain parts without paying tariffs.

According to a White House official, Trump and Cook will be joined by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow; Senior Advisor to the President and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner; and the Advisor to the President and the President’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Opposition to Trump’s visit

Protests are already planned for the President’s visit. The political group, Indivisible Austin announced on its website a protest near the manufacturing site. The Travis County GOP plans a counter-demonstration near that protest.

The Texas Democratic Party also has plans for a workers roundtable with local labor leaders.

The last time Trump was in Austin

The president last visited Central Texas in 2017. Trump traveled to Texas to receive a briefing from state leaders on the response to Hurricane Harvey. Before he made his way to Austin, he stopped in Corpus Christi.

Previously, as a candidate, Trump visited Austin in 2016 where he taped an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity at ACL Live downtown. He then held a campaign rally at the Travis County Expo Center.