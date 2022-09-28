WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas fair and rodeo begins Thursday, October 6 and ends Friday, October 16.

Concerts start on Friday, Otober 7, and you can see that lineup here.

The livestock show starts September 28 and includes 5,000 kids.

There are a few changes and additions this year.

One thing they are changing is their outreach efforts. They want to make sure they are keeping up with the growth and development of the rest of the city.

If you see people on horses giving out fair promo items, don’t worry, it’s an effort to bring more people to the fair.

“I can keep up with the growth,” Senior marketing and sponsorships manager Melinda Adams said. “We’ve got so many people moving here. A lot of those people are from out of town and out of state. And so they don’t necessarily know that the fair is here. They don’t necessarily know what we’re about and what we’ve got going on.”

Also new this year, an app that shows schedules, maps, vendor information and any other information you may need. That is not yet live, but we will have more information on how to download the app closer to the start of the fair.

There will also be nine nights of the rodeo instead of the five in years past.

But, there’s more to the fair then just fun. The fair has provided over $3.5 million to Texas youth and brings in hundreds of thousands of people to Waco.

You can buy tickets here.